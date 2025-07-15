Draft Expert Breaks Down Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson
Arizona State is mere weeks away from kicking off the 2025 season that follows a Big 12 championship and near-victory in the Peach Bowl to open the new year.
While Jordyn Tyson did not play in the aforementioned game, he did plenty to build up his stack as both an elite college receiver and a potential first round pick in next April's NFL draft.
Tyson's support among the scouting community has been near-unanimous - that wasn't different on Monday when Emory Hunt joined Ross Tucker to discuss the rising junior.
"Jordyn Tyson, people forget, he didn't play in that game against Texas. We didn't see the full-fleged arsenal at Arizona State in that playoff game that they fought valiantly to come back im. Now he's out there healthy, ready to go. And he's someone that I think is going to be a fantastic 10-year plus possession receiver because he could win at all three levels. He does a consistent job in laying out for the reception. Doesn't mind sacrificing his body, and all of those are things you like to see from a receiver."
"Give me someone that can win short, intermediate, deep, outside, inside, tight to the line of scrimmage. That's the type of receiver that you want, that's the type of receiver that you draft high."
Tyson should have more support on the line of scrimmage this season - as Jalen Moss is incoming as a 'possession' receiver in the short game, Jaren Hamilton brings a potential field-stretching threat, and Malik McClain returns for one more season.
Tyson's near instant rapport that was built with star QB Sam Leavitt cannot be ignored either - the 1,100 yard receiver should be in prime position to improve on that figure with better health fortune, more support from the rest of the WR room, and the potential to be used in even more ways in year two under Marcus Arroyo.
That should almost certainly lead to a high draft position for the Texas native.
