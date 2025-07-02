Jordy Tyson Receives Massive Respect in College Football 26
Jordyn Tyson has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in college football in just one season at Arizona State.
The 2022 recruit out of Texas selected Colorado as the destination to begin his career with - a promising 470 yard, four touchdown season for a lowly Buffaloes program took Tyson to Tempe to play for Kenny Dillingham.
The dynamic playmaker sat out the entire 2023 season before hitting the ground running in 2024, as he totaled only three games of under 50 receiving yards.
Tyson's best work was done in the latter part of the season - as he totaled 301 yards along with two touchdowns against a pair of standout defenses in Kansas State and Brigham Young.
Those on the outside have noticed in resounding fashion - one of the reflections of an increased national profile is none other than the 'College Football' video game series.
The next edition of the franchise is set to launch on July 10, so player and team ratings have naturally been released to raise intrigue for the release of the game.
Tyson comes in as the fourth highest rated offensive player in the nation - sitting behind only Ohio State phenom Jeremiah Smith, Alabama speedster Ryan Williams, and superstar running back Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame.
Tyson is the highest rated player for Arizona State in the game, as Sam Leavitt clocks in as a 91 overall.
It's no secret that the connection that Tyson and Leavitt found early on last season was a major catalyst of the Sun Devils' success - it should only carry over in a stronger manner in the new season.
Dillingham knows the Sun Devils are likely to go as far as the star duo takes them - Tyson is in line to continue establishing himself as one of the best players in college football with another year under his belt.
“It's an unbelievable connection right now. Sam (Leavitt) knew they were in cover one on the one scramble. He knew Jordyn got locked up originally on the release so he bought some time and then knew there was a one-on-one in the corner, launched it, gave him a jump ball and great job by him going to get it. That's what J.T. (Tyson) does, he goes and high points the football as good as anybody I've been around. J.T. (Tyson) has two more years, Sam has three more years. That could be an exciting combo here for the future of football.”
Read more about Tyson and Leavitt both earning a prestigious preseason All-American team selection here and here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Tyson's potential to take another step forward this season when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.