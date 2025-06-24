Chiefs Veteran Listed As Way-Too-Early DPOY Candidate
The Kansas City Chiefs struck gold in round two of the 2016 NFL Draft, selecting defensive tackle Chris Jones out of Mississippi State. Since he arrived in the NFL, Jones has been one of the best defensive tackles the National Football League has seen.
Going into his 10th season as a professional, a ton of eyes are still locked on the veteran defensive tackle. Throughout his career, Jones has totaled six Pro-Bowl nods, three All-Pro nods, and has been to the mountain top with the Chiefs on three different occasions.
His winning mentality has only helped the Chiefs elevate their overall game. While the Chiefs fell short of their third straight Super Bowl championship this past season, Jones did all that he could to give the franchise a winning chance.
Through 15 games played and started, Jones collected 37 total tackles, sacked five quarterbacks, and had 6.5 stuffs. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones was the third-best defensive tackle in the NFL, earning an overall PFF grade of 89.7. His 91 overall grade in pass rush snaps was the best in the league.
The production hasn't decreased with Jones' increasing age. Going into his age-31 season, Jones looks to be as sharp as ever, as motivated as he can be, and has put together a motivating offseason campaign. So much so, Jones has been named the Chiefs' representative in the way-too-early defensive player of the year nominations.
According to Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante, Jones has the best chance at hoisting up the award at the conclusion of the 2025 campaign. While the award has eluded him throughout his career, there is a first time for everything.
"Though he dropped from 10.5 sacks in 2023 to just five in 2024, Chris Jones finished last year with his third consecutive first-team All-Pro nomination," Infate wrote.
"With Donald’s retirement, Jones has taken the mantle as the best defensive tackle in the NFL. His ability to get to the quarterback along the interior makes him the anchor of the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense."
Jones will likely have to improve his 2024 statistics in 2025 if he wants a chance to win the coveted award, but it isn't something that seems too outlandish.
