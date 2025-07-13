All Sun Devils

Arizona State Remains Among Big 12 Favorites

The Sun Devils are still receiving respect despite some skepticism from the outside.

Kevin Hicks

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024.
ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Arizona State is seen by many as the favorites to win a crowded Big 12 conference for a second consecutive season behind roster continuity, quality depth that has been built up by the coaching staff, and due to having won the conference a year ago.

Kellis Robinett and two other panelists from the Wichita Eagle opted to vote to project the Big 12 standings in supplement of the conference opting to no longer move forward with the official league poll.

The Sun Devils were picked to finish first by virtue of being the defending champions and returning a top tier coach/quarterback duo.

"Arizona State clearly impressed the group last season, as the Sun Devils were predicted to win the conference for a second straight year. Star running back Cam Skattebo is gone. But head coach Kenny Dillingham and quarterback Sam Leavitt are back. That, and other reasons, was enough for two of our three voters to rank Arizona State at No. 1."

The poll below:

1. Arizona State (2) - 46 points

2. Kansas State - 45 points

3. Texas Tech (1) - 42 points

4. Baylor - 37 points

5. Iowa State - 36 points

6. Kansas - 33 points

7. BYU - 29 points

8. Utah - 28 points

9. TCU - 26 points

10. Colorado - 23 points

11. West Virginia - 14 points

12. Arizona - 13 points

13. Houston - 10 points

13.. Cincinnati - 10 points

15. Oklahoma State - 9 points

16. UCF - 7 points

The typical suspects are generally in the same range as Arizona State here - Kansas State and Texas Tech could be the two most complete rosters after the Sun Devils. Baylor could realistically end up with the best offense in the conference, while Iowa State was the runner up in the Big 12 last season.

Utah is perhaps the most shocking placement - as the Utes could be returning the best defense in the conference.

All in all, the Sun Devils are widely considered favorites until proven otherwise.

Read more on Leavitt being named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year here, as well as Leavitt, Tyson, Fite, Alford, and Ben Coleman being named to preseason All-Big 12 honors prior to the appearance at conference Media Days here.

Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.