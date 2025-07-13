Arizona State Remains Among Big 12 Favorites
Arizona State is seen by many as the favorites to win a crowded Big 12 conference for a second consecutive season behind roster continuity, quality depth that has been built up by the coaching staff, and due to having won the conference a year ago.
Kellis Robinett and two other panelists from the Wichita Eagle opted to vote to project the Big 12 standings in supplement of the conference opting to no longer move forward with the official league poll.
The Sun Devils were picked to finish first by virtue of being the defending champions and returning a top tier coach/quarterback duo.
"Arizona State clearly impressed the group last season, as the Sun Devils were predicted to win the conference for a second straight year. Star running back Cam Skattebo is gone. But head coach Kenny Dillingham and quarterback Sam Leavitt are back. That, and other reasons, was enough for two of our three voters to rank Arizona State at No. 1."
The poll below:
1. Arizona State (2) - 46 points
2. Kansas State - 45 points
3. Texas Tech (1) - 42 points
4. Baylor - 37 points
5. Iowa State - 36 points
6. Kansas - 33 points
7. BYU - 29 points
8. Utah - 28 points
9. TCU - 26 points
10. Colorado - 23 points
11. West Virginia - 14 points
12. Arizona - 13 points
13. Houston - 10 points
13.. Cincinnati - 10 points
15. Oklahoma State - 9 points
16. UCF - 7 points
The typical suspects are generally in the same range as Arizona State here - Kansas State and Texas Tech could be the two most complete rosters after the Sun Devils. Baylor could realistically end up with the best offense in the conference, while Iowa State was the runner up in the Big 12 last season.
Utah is perhaps the most shocking placement - as the Utes could be returning the best defense in the conference.
All in all, the Sun Devils are widely considered favorites until proven otherwise.
Read more on Leavitt being named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year here, as well as Leavitt, Tyson, Fite, Alford, and Ben Coleman being named to preseason All-Big 12 honors prior to the appearance at conference Media Days here.
