Kenny Dillingham Discusses Arizona State Position Battles, Depth
TEMPE -- Arizona State had two strong practices within the first three days of fall camp - as practices reconvened on July 30.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham has been very pleased for the most part with what he has seen - and the potential depth of the 2025 team that has been discussed for months on end appears to be as advertised.
Dillingham was asked about what the most intense positional group battle that has developed during camp to this point - his answer backs up the sentiment stated above.
"Most intense competition. I mean, it's a good question. A lot of competition right now, espeially when we're talking twos (second string) and special teams. O line's a big competition and it's tough, running back. I mean, got a lot of competition."
The starting offensive line group is likely solidified, but the second and third strings could very much be up for grabs - the ongoing battles could determine who has the upper hand to start in future seasons.
Running back has also been a major position of interest, especially with Cam Skattebo off to the NFL. Kyson Brown, Raleek Brown, and Kanye Udoh have all shared roughly the same amount of first team repetitions three days into practice. All three offer something different on the football field and compliment each other well, but there will obviously only be one that wins the starting job.
Dillingham then alluded to the safety competition being another major one - largely due to Xavion Alford and Myles Rowser being held out of practice due to minor injuries.
This served as a springboard to the 35 year old showing true excitement over the fact that third-string teams have shown the ability to win reps over first-team players, even if not consistently.
The consistent quality coming from the coaching staff, high end talent among the starting group, overall depth of the 105 man roster, and the camaraderie that has been built over the last two-plus seasons all serve as reasonings behind believing that the Sun Devils can repeat as Big 12 champions.
