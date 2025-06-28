After Losing Another Four-Star Recruit, What's Next for ASU?
It’s back to the drawing board for Kenny Dillingham.
With Arizona State losing its four-star wide receiver Nalin Scott to Nebraska, it forces Dillingham and his crew to work their magic and attempt to entice players to come to Tempe.
Apart from Scott, the Sun Devils only had one other wide receiver commit in 2026 — Cooper Reid, the 6-foot-4 three-star out of Dripping Springs, TX.
This was ASU’s second decommitment this week, with the first being four-star tight end Israel Briggs, who flipped to Miami.
What could be going wrong in Tempe? The Sun Devils are fresh off their best season in 50 years, have two potential first-round picks in Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson, and have a four-star QB, Jake Fette, locked in.
Fette was invited to the Elite 11 and spoke glowingly about the future of the program.
“Coming off a 3-9 season, I saw the way Coach Kenny Dillingham had that program going. Him and Marcus Arroyo,” he told 247Sports.
At least they have a ringing endorsement from their top guy in Fette, because it seems like Fette is trying to recruit himself.
“We got to get [wide receiver] Kaydon Finley to ASU.”
Finley was offered by Dillingham, but the outlook is bleak. From the looks of it, he may lean towards Notre Dame or Texas — unless ASU pulls a rabbit out of the hat and lures in the four-star receiver.
Perhaps Fette’s recommendation holds a lot of weight. He is, after all, among the top quarterback prospects in college football. But Texas has both Arch Manning and Dia Bell.
If Finley (likely) decides to go elsewhere, it forces Dillingham to poach — which may not be that hard.
It was recently reported that the Pula brothers, Jaron and Kennan — both wide receivers — decommitted from UCLA. The program had stacked the position, bringing in five other receivers for 2026, so the Pulas took that as a sign to skip town.
With the 2026 wide receiver pipeline looking so barren, could Tempe be a solid place for them? By the time they enroll, it would mean Tyson has gone to the NFL, Jalen Moss will probably have either graduated or be in his final season, and Jaren Hamilton and Noble Thompson will be seniors, leaving a whole bunch of underclassmen looking to compete.
Whatever happens, there’s definitely some work to do in Tempe, because losing not one but two four-star pass catchers is an alarming sign.
Please let us know your thoughts on ASU's recruiting job when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.