Arizona State Loses Commit To Big Ten Program
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done a great job keeping their commits in the boat thus far. They have landed the commitments of many players who are at the top of their recruiting board at a plethora of different positions.
While they win a lot of battles on the recruiting trail, they lose some just like everyone else does. Unfortunately for the Arizona State Sun Devils, they lost a major one on Friday. One of their commits opted to flip from the Arizona State Sun Devils to a Big Ten school that is on the rise, despite winning this recruit's commitment.
The player who announced they were flipping away from the Arizona State Sun Devils is talented wide receiver prospect Nalin Scott. Scott announced that he would be flipping away from the Sun Devils and to the original leader in his recruitment, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The newest commit to the Cornhuskers class is the highest-rated wide receiver commit in their class. The prospect is a McEachern High School football star who could play almost anywhere he put his mind to, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers never gave up on him in his recruitment, but instead pushed the needle with him more and more when they missed out on targets. Some of the targets they missed on include guys like Ryan Mosley, who committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Scott is a big get for the Cornhuskers and a huge loss for the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Sun Devils now have one commit at the wide receiver position. That player is Cooper Reid. While Reid is a great ball player, it is worth noting that the Arizona State Sun Devils will need to add more weapons to this class. This is something they have been working on, and will need to do for star QB commit and nearly five-star rated Jake Fette.
The Sun Devils are now tasked with this job, as they have 17 remaining commits in the class. They are still in a good spot with many prospects who have yet to commit on the recruiting trail. Some of these names include Madden Williams, who is committed to the Texas A&M Aggies, Kaydon Finley, and others.
They will likely open up the recruiting books so they can land more than one recruit at the position, when ideally, you want a minimum of three guys per class at the position.
