61 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
Arizona State is now just 61 days away from ushering in the 2025 season against in-state rival Northern Arizona.
Year three of the Kenny Dillingham era couldn't be approaching with much more intrigue, as the reigning Big 12 champions are set to return a large faction of the roster along with the entire coaching staff.
The opening game of the season should result in a resounding victory, but it serves as a symbol of a new beginning over everything else - the countdown to kickoff day is the time to remember those who have come before.
Today, ASU on SI takes a look at every single Arizona State football player to wear the number 61 jersey in Tempe.
Tom Fallon (52-53)
Dan Napolitano (54)
Bob Karlowicz (56)
Harold Sauders (59)
Mike Krofchik (60-62)
John Scavo (64)
Obia Lowe (65)
Gary Venturo (68-70)
Sal Olivo (71-73)
Rocky Mataalli (74-76)
Jimmie Wilson (78, 80)
Jim Slaughterbeck (81-82)
Vic Sidler (84)
Kerry Barker (85)
Ted Friedli (86)
Jeff White (87-91)
John Black (93)
Randy Leaphart (94)
John Black (95)
Kaleb Ramsey (96)
Josh Nicassio (97)
Ryan Delnoce (98-99-00)
Josh Brayer (02)
Beau Bandura (04, 06)
Bo Moos (07-11)
CJ Ryan (12)
Dohnovan West (19-20-21)
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke on how important the culture overhaul in Tempe has been for him earlier this offseason.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
