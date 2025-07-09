The Latest on Arizona State Target Jae'Lin Battle
The Arizona State Sun Devils are looking to continue building their 2026 recruiting class. At the beginning of June, they were sitting at around 16 commits. This is absolutely something to be proud of, but compared to others they had a very slow month of June. They now sit at 17 commits after losing a major commit to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
That commit being Nalin Scott, who originally committed to the Sun Devils over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This is something worth noting, as they now have many positions to add to, including the wide receiver position, but the most important position to land is arguably the defensive line position group.
They need to land a commitment soon, as they only have commit at the position at this time, and they were lucky to pull him into the boat as fast as they did. That commit being Ronald Derrick. Derrick is someone who committed in the month of June right after taking his official visit. He is one of the few prospects that they landed in the month of June.
They will be looking to gain a commitment soon, as one of their top targets is set to announce his decision very soon. That prospect being Jae'Lin Battle. Battle is one of the many players who still have the Sun Devils on his recruiting board. Battle will commit on July 12th with schools like Houston, Baylor, and UNLV being in the picture.
He took many official visits in the off-season, as he visited the Arizona State Sun Devils first. This visit took place at the very beginning of June, and carried over into many other visits, such as the Baylor Bears who he visited last, and the UNLV Rebels, Houston Cougars, and Kansas State Wildcats he visited in-between.
He is one of the many prospects in the state of Oklahoma. He is currently rated as the 7th best player in the state of Oklahoma and the 60th best prospect on the defensive line according to 247Sports Composite. The talented prospect will be one of the many prospects that the Sun Devils target from the state of Oklahoma, as they are targeting his fellow teammate Landen Anderson, who has yet to commit at this time.
