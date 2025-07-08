EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Bonhomme Details Sun Devils' Standing
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting players from all over the world and in a plethora of different classes. This includes the class of 2028 with Jeremy Bonhomme. Bonhomme is a Mission Viejo athlete from the state of Florida, who only holds one offer at this time. That offer being the Arizona State Sun Devils.
This is something worth noting as the talented prospect will have the chance to build a relationship with them longer (as long as he visits). The talented prospect has plenty of talent and will gain offers more and more as the time goes on, but one thing you can't change is the fact that the Arizona State Sun Devils were first to the party.
He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss his offer and more key details in. his recruitment.
"How it feels to be offered by Arizona State is truly a blessing and makes me feel like I have a shot at doing something great in football," the talented recruit stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils offer.
The talented recruit hasn't been able to meet all of the coaches yet. In fact, he is hopeful to do so.
"I haven’t met all coaches yet but I want to be able to meet them soon," the talented recruit said.
Visiting can be a crucial part. This is something the prospect is open to doing, as he is looking at multiple elements in his decision.
"Yes, I do plan to visit maybe by next year's summer because I want to see how the weight room and the campus."
The talented recruit explained how the Arizona State Sun devils are standing out for him at this time.
"ASU is the only school really standing out to me because it is the only school that offered me so far."
The talented recruit did a deep dive on what he thinks of when he thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"When I think of Arizona State I think of all the past players that went there and have made it to the higher level and I want to do the same but better,"
Where the Arizona State Sun Devils currently stand in his recruitment should have any Sun Devils fan excited.
"Arizona State stands in first," said the talented recruit.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.