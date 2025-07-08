The Latest On Sun Devils' Target Marcus Almada
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been looking to land prospects from all over the nation in many different classes The Sun Devils have been building the 2026 recruiting class up from the group up, and they have done a great job of that thus far. The talented prospects they have brought in have been great, but they aren't done just yet.
They are targeting many prospects who have yet to commit. This includes a player who is nearing a decision later this week. That prospect being Marcus Almada. Almada is a very talented prospect from the state of Massachusetts.
This isn't a typical state where you would find an Arizona State Sun Devils target, but that is just the case with Almada who has made a name for himself. Almada is ranked as the 7th best prospect in the state according to 247Sports composite.
He holds offers from many schools. this includes the Arizona State Sun Devils, UCLA Bruins, Stanford Cardinals, Virginia Cavaliers, and the Maryland Terrapins. He visited many schools officially and is nearing his decision. in fact, his visit date is already set. His visit date is set for the 10th of July, as he is set to make a decision between all of the schools listed.
The talented prospect is a legit target for the Arizona State Sun Devils who hosted him on an official visit back in May. Almada loved his time on his visit, but it is no secret that he enjoyed his time at other places.
The Sun Devils are one of the favorites to land the talented prospect, as he has felt like a priority for Coach Kenny Dillingham and this staff. Their biggest threat could be argued to be the UCLA Bruins who are also out west. The Bruins have been having a phenomenal class, and have done a great job in the 2026 cycle thus far. They await their next commitment, which comes at a position where they could use one similar to the Sun Devils. That position being on the defensive line with his 6-foot-4, 280-pound frame that he carries around.
The Tabor High School star is one of the better players on his team and has been one of the most hyped up prospects to commit this week. This would be a huge addition for the Sun Devils, but they will have to fight off a pack of hungry teams who want him to join their class.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our FB page when you click right here.