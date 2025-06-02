Can Arizona State Football Reach Elite Program Status?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have a very unique opportunity in the coming years.
The dissolving of the longstanding Pac-12 alliance as previously known opened the door for Arizona State to join a Big 12 conference that has been looking to rebound from losing both Oklahoma and Texas.
The Sun Devils then did something massively unexpected - they won the conference in their first season as members, which has inherently started some fascinating conversations about the future of the program and the conference as a whole.
Top-Tier Big 12 Program Historically
The Sun Devils rank at or near the top 25 all-time in win percentage, conference titles, NFL Draft picks, and number of total weeks in the AP top 25.
These figures place them near the very top of the newly shaped Big 12 from a historical perspective, and while Arizona State is not a program to the level of Oklahoma or Alabama, they are a very respectable one overall, all things considered.
The prior historic success could arguably be seen as a precursor to what's being exhibited now - the program has had potential to be among the very best for 30 years, but the tides are now finally shifting with a changing landscape and the right leadership in place.
Kenny Dillingham
This one is obvious.
The Sun Devils hired Dillingham in November 2022, and the youngest head coach at the FBS level delivered from day one.
Infectious energy, bold visions of the future, and a clear, concise picture of what the culture should be made building a winning program all the more simple.
Fans should know the program is in incredible hands as long as Dilingham roams the sidelines of Mountain America Stadium.
Opportunity
This factor may seem trivial at the surface, but it feels like it'l be all too real of a consideration in the NIL era.
A talented four star recruit such as Jaren Hamilton transferring to Tempe to receive more opportunity after playing sparingly as a freshman at Alabama is a prime example here - many players don't want to wait years to get a massive opportunity.
As the Sun Devil program gains in notoriety, it'll become more simple to land top-tier talent.
Read more about the 2025 season - including if there's significant pressure on Dillingham to deliver another strong season here, and our first Q&A here.
Please let us know your thoughts on if the Sun Devils can become the next powerhouse of the Big 12 conference when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.