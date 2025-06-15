Arizona State Teams to be Most Excited About Next Season
The first year of Graham Rossini in the post of Athletic Director at Arizona State has yielded largely conclusively positive results across multiple sports.
The Sun Devils have quickly become the class of the Big 12 conference as an entire athletic department - but what are the teams that stand out above the rest with the new academic year ahead?
Taking a look at the three most anticipated teams going into 2025/26 - with some honorable mentions as well.
Honorable Mentions: Men's Basketball/Baseball
Bobby Hurley's program is currently reeling after only returning one player from last season, but it will be fascinating to see how the freshly constructed squad can compete in year two in a Big 12 that boasts half a dozen national powerhouse programs.
Willie Bloomquist has done impressive work in hitting the transfer portal since the Sun Devil baseball season ended two weeks ago - the team very well could improve from the 36-24 product that was seen this season.
3. Women's Basketball
A large part of the intrigue associated with the women's hoops squad is what Molly Miller will do in her first season as head coach.
The team may not be great, but a foundation that can be sustained for years to come is undoubtedly being built - and it will be fascinating to see if there is any tangible improvement.
2. Hockey
The hockey program is breaking through as a perennial top-ranked team under Greg Powers.
They dropped a contest in the national semifinals this past season, but continue to build towards the future and are now the only hockey exposure the Phoenix area has to offer - that places them near the top of this list.
1. Football
Could it be anything else?
Kenny Dillingham's 2024 squad finished the season with an 11-3 record and ranked number seven in the final AP Poll.
That will likely carry into 2025, as Sam Leavitt and nearly 80% of starting players are set to return alongside a schedule that could shape up well for the team.
Expect every Arizona State home game to be sold out in 2025, along with a rapid ascent back into boasting one of the very best home field advantages into the country.
Read more about Arizona State football's emphasis on recruiting local athletes here, and a recruiting story featuring a highly touted five star recruit from our own Caleb Sisk here.
