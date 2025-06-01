Is There Pressure on Kenny Dillingham to Win in 2025?
It's no secret in the college football world that the 2025 Arizona State team will face substantial pressure to perform after winning the Big 12 conference in their debut season in the league.
Does the pressure extend to Dillingham?
The third-year head coach of the program has been quite active in his rounds with the media over recent days - relaying consistent confidence when it comes to what the program can do in the future.
That begs the question if the Phoenix area is truly relying on the 35 year old to deliver victories to satisfy what has been a largely disappointing 12 months for the region.
Over the last year:
- The Arizona Cardinals had the division lead halfway through the season then proceeded to miss the playoffs. They have an uncertain 2025 fate.
- The Arizona Coyotes moved to Utah.
- The Arizona Diamondbacks missed the postseason in 2024 and are currently struggling in 2025 despite posting a massive payroll.
- The Phoenix Suns held the highest payroll in NBA history and went 36-46 during the 2024-25 season.
At this rate, the Sun Devils could be the saving grace for the state - anything short of repeating as Big 12 champs could spell heartbreak for locals and Arizona State alum all over the globe.
Despite this, pressure should not be surrounding Dillingham.
The 35 year old coach is just that - one of the youngest coaches in the sport. His future is incredibly scintillating, and a recent statement made by former ASU running back Cam Skattebo confirmed the sentiment that the overhaul in Tempe is just getting started.
"Coach Herm, you know kind of shot down the program a little bit, it kind of like went a whole different direction and then they hired coach (Kenny) Dillingham, and I mean, you might see a national championship within the next 10-15 years. They're going to be really good."
There's plenty of time for the Sun Devil alum to make his mark on the program - he doesn't necessarily need to validate it with another conference title or run in the College Football Playoff in 2025.
Read more about another recruiting victory the Sun Devils took in Cooper Reid here, and the three most important games facing the program in 2025 here
Please let us know your thoughts on the pressure Dillingham and the ASU program faces this season when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.