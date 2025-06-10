Best Coaches Arizona State Will Face in 2025
Kenny Dillingham is entering year three of his tenure as Arizona State's head coach being widely considered one of - if not the best - coaches across the Big 12, and potentially the country at-large.
Despite this, there are several fellow elite coaches within the conference that are set to play Dillingham's Sun Devils through 12 regular season contests.
Who are the best coaches that Dillingham is set to face heading into the season opener on August 30?
A look at the three best head coaches that are set to face Arizona State i 2025:
3. Sonny Dykes, Texas Christian
Dykes has had something of an up-and-down coaching career - experiencing a general lack of success at Cal Berkely and great success at Southern Methodist.
Dykes took TCU to the National Championship game in his first season as head coach in 2022 before taking a major step back in 2023 that was responded with a nine-win season last year.
Dykes has proven to be a strong program builder overall - and TCU has the resources to aid in those efforts.
2. Matt Campbell, Iowa State
Campbell has become a folk hero in Ames - as he took over a program that was in the lower tier of power five programs and has turned it into one that continuously plays high-level football.
The Cyclones have reached bowl appearances in seven of his nine seasons on the job - while producing elite NFL talents such as Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, and Jayden Higgins in the process.
Campbell loses some key players from last season's Big 12 runner-up, but the 45 year old has proven to be adaptive over his time in this role.
Do not discount Campbell and his ability to take the Cyclones back to another Big 12 championship game.
1. Kyle Whittingham, Utah
Whittingham has won 167 games over 20 seasons as head coach in Salt Lake City - succeeding in the impossible task of replacing Urban Meyer.
The longtime head coach constantly builds up elite defensive units and is renowned for employing staffs that excel in player development.
Whittingham could be entering his final season leading the program as well, as he has hinted at retirement in the past - that could motivate the 65 year old to go all-out in getting the best of Dillingham this season.
