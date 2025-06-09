Most Important Depth Piece on Arizona State's Defense
Big 12 media day is just a month away - as the opening day of the two-day event is set for July 8 in Frisco, Texas - where Arizona State is expected to be voted as the preseason Big 12 champion after winning a year ago.
The Sun Devils will be catalyzed by what should be a star-studded offense in 2025 - Sam Leavitt is considered a Heisman Trophy candidate, Jordyn Tyson is expected to be selected high in the 2026 NFL draft, and Marcus Arroyo returns as one of the most lauded coordinators in the sport.
The defense often gets lost in the middle of the hype surrounding the offense - star players such as Xavion Alford and Keyshaun Elliott steal the majority of the attention that surrounds the unit as well.
Who is a potential key depth piece that could hold Brian Ward's defense together in moments of crisis?
Zac Swanson is a sufficient answer.
The redshirt junior transferred from Texas ahead of the 2023 season - the local high school product made impact in spots last season.
While he sits behind players such as Clayton Smith and Elijah O'Neal on the depth chart, the 6'4" defensive tackle could prove to be an invaluable depth piece for a Sun Devil defense that could be the best in years.
Swanson previously lamented on how the coaching staff truly cares about each individual player and how that has contributed to re-igniting his passion for the sport.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
