Naming Arizona State's Most Impactful Transfer Portal Players
Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football program are just weeks away from starting a new season.
The 2025 season is set to begin on August 30 - the program will be expected to repeat what was seen last season from the opening minute of the season on - the Sun Devils could be made or broken by the incoming transfer class after being the benficiary of 17 starters deciding to return.
Today, Arizona State on SI selects five impact transfer players that are set to begin their Arizona State careers in the coming weeks that will be the most vital to the sucess of the team this season.
The Selections: Kanye Udoh, RB; Jesus Gomez, K; Jimeto Obigbo, OL; Jalen Moss, WR; Kyndrich Breedlove, CB
Udoh is self explanatory - the Army transfer appears to be in pole position to start at running back this season. While he may not be the workhorse Skattebo was, there is real potential for the junior to average north of five yards per carry.
Gomez is a reliable kicker that Arizona State got a firsthand look at when he was the starter at Eastern Michigan in 2022 - the Sun Devils having a go-to option could be massive in 2024 after widespread issues at the position.
Obigbo will be the lone new starter on the offensive line after transferring from Texas State - the Sun Devils got a good look at the lineman protecting Jordan McCloud in the game between the two last season.
Moss is entering a junior year in Tempe after two moderately successful campaigns at Fresno State where he totaled over 1,000 receiving yards. Moss should serve as a reliable possession receiver that can consistently secure catches in traffic and in the short game.
Lastly, Breedlove will likely be tasked with replacing Shamari Simmons at nickelback - the former Purdue standout totaled three interceptions a season ago and should bring playmaking to the table in Brian Ward's chaotic defense.
