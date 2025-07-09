The Latest on Sun Devils' Target Landen Anderson
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to build up their recruiting class, as they currently sit at 17 commits. They haven't landed too many commits since they started the month of June, as they only landed three commits in June, but lost a commit in the process.
That commit being Nalin Scott, who flipped away from the Sun Devils in June, as he flipped to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This was a team that the Sun Devils had to beat out to land the McEachern High School prospect in the first place.
They are looking to get the train back on track in July with many targets still on the board. They have many positions of need, including the defensive line position group and interior defensive line positions as a whole.
They currently have one commit in the group (Ronald Derrick) who committed to the Sun Devils in June. Realistically a school needs at least three guys at that position to feel like they are doing what they need to in the class. Derrick is someone who the Sun Devils were lucky to land as he jumped in the boat fast, but they haven't had the same luck that they would hope for.
One of their top targets on the defensive line still remains uncommitted. They are targeting a very talented prospect Landen Anderson. Anderson is a defensive lineman from the state of Oklahoma. In fact, he is one of the better players in the state of Oklahoma, whom they are hopeful to land. They are after him, as are many of the other schools, who are hopeful to land a commitment from 247Sports' 10th best player in the state, and 57th best defensive lineman in the country as a three-star.
Some of the schools that are in the picture for the defensive lineman include the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Baylor Bears, and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. While the Sun Devils have a lot of work to do, they need a defensive lineman very badly and will need to land him or someone soon, as the board starts to thin.
The prospect was previously committed to the Kansas Jayhawks, but backed off his verbal pledge after taking official visits, with one of his official visits being to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
