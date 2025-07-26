Arizona State's 2027 Recruiting Overlook at WR
The Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the better teams when it comes to the recruiting scene. The Sun Devils have many different targets in the 2027 class, as they are looking to land the best of the best.
The wide receiver position is one to note, as they are looking to land the best of the best, and will look to land some top-tier targets in the class. The Sun Devils have offered over 30 players at the position, and have been targeting nearly all of them.
Here are three names that fans should know in the class, as they sort through their list along with the full list of offered prospects at the wide receiver position.
Monshun Sales - Uncommitted
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting the talented prospect from the state of Indiana. He is the highest-rated player in the state and the second highest-rated wide receiver in the class. He follows behind Jamier Brown, who is committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2027 class according 247Sports. He holds offers from many of the best programs in the nation, and will be a top target for the Sun Devils.
Lawrence Britt - Uncommitted
One of the top players in the state of Tennessee, who follows behind Kesean Bowman as one of the better wideouts in the country. He is one of the better players in the nation, who holds offers from many different quality programs. He is an athlete who introduces what many would call wicked speed. He would be a grand slam commit for the Sun Devils.
Zerek Sidney - Uncommitted
Sidney is one of the better wide receivers in the class, but what makes him a very special prospect is the fact that he is inside the Arizona state lines. He is arguably the best wide receiver in the state as people flip back and forth from Dontay Tyson and Sidney in the conversation.
• Monshun Sales
• Zerek Sidney
• Lawrence Britt
• Quentin Burrell
• Osani Gayles
• Quentin Hale
• Damani Warren
• Zion White
• Tre Moore
• Julian Caldwell
• Ty Johnson
• Trenton Yancey
• Braylon Pope
• Bode Sparrow
• Jaden Baldwin
• Jeremiah Douglas
• Gavin Honore (Georgia Commit)
• Tycen Johnson
• Nico Band
• Delontay Williams
• Braylen Kasper
• Julian Cromartie
• Aden Starling (Houston Commit)
• Skylar Robinson (North Carolina Commit)
• Troy Roberts
• Blake Wong
• Rob Larson
• Dallas Crescenzo
• Brock Burrus
• Braylon Lane
• Trey Haralson
