BREAKING: Arizona State Target Commits to UCLA Bruins
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to become one of the best teams in the 2026 recruiting class, as they are one of the better teams when it comes to gaining commitments from the top of their board.
They have landed many commitments at certain positions that makes some positions good and doable, until the month of December when people start signing with the teams, but they have other positions where they have some serious work to do. One of those positions being the defensive line group as a whole.
The Arizona State Sun Devils only have one commit on the defensive line. That defensive lineman commit is very talented prospect and defensive lineman, Ronald Derrick. Derrick is a prospect from Waco, Texas who committed to the Sun Devils back in the month of June.
Following his commitment to the Sun Devils, the talented program looked to give him some teammates to work with, but they have failed to do so at this time. Derrick is someone who is at the top of the board for many schools, so luckily getting him was huge but having no one else is very disappointing.
The Sun Devils missed on another defensive lineman prospect, but this time it was from a state that doesn't produce prospects as consistently as other places. That state being the state of Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts star (Marcus Almada) is one of the better prospects in the state. In fact, he is one of the better players at the defensive line position who is committed, despite his rankings. He is ranked by Rivals as the 7th best player in the state and recently committed to the UCLA Bruins, who is a team that has been giving the Arizona State Sun Devils trouble in the recruiting world as or recent. The Bruins got a steal in the Tabor High School defensive lineman, but there is more to hius recruitment that makes you scratch your head if you are a Sun Devils fan.
He would've been the second commit in the class for the Sun Devils at the defensive line position, but instead he is joining three others that play the same position as him at UCLA to be the 4th commit at the position.
The Sun Devils will have to go back to the drawing board as they look to gain another commitment sooner rather than later on the defensive line.
