Sun Devils Who Can Exceed Expectations: Nyland Green
Arizona State finished the 2024 season with a top five defense in the Big 12 conference.
Season two under defensive coordinator Brian Ward was a largely successful endeavor - while the unit ceded more explosive plays than one may prefer, they secured key stops in vital moments and created ample turnovers in the process as well.
While defensive backs Xavion Alford, Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson all return - the backup spots needed some level of reinforcement.
In comes Nyland Green.
Green - a five star recruit out of Georgia in the 2021 recruiting class - spent the first three seasons of his career at the University of Georgia, failing to make much of a dent when it came to playing time.
Green then transferred to Purdue last season, where he faced an up-and-down season for a Boilermakers squad that enjoyed minimal success all-around.
Green's performance last season per Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource:
"Green, at 6-foot-1 and 186 pounds, appeared in eight games for the Boilermakers last season, totaling 18 tackles and six pass break-ups. His overall (37.3) and coverage grades (34.9) by Pro Football Focus were the lowest among players who started one or more games for the team."
Green is joined by fellow Purdue CB Kyndrich Breedlove as transfers to Tempe - Breedlove is expected to contribute on a more consistent basis after securing three interceptions for the Boilermakers last season.
Green's career has not gone according to plan - not living up to his billing as a five star recruit doesn't mean that it's too late.
The talented senior is now set to play under Bryan Carrington, who has become renowned for maximizing talent at defensive back positions and bringing on reclamation projects from other programs - largely succeeding in coaching incoming players up to their potential.
Expect Green to have his best season yet in his final season of eligibility in a likely 'spark plug' role behind the established starters.
