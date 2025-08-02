Arizona State Underestimated in College Football Playoff Race
The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils are facing a completely different set of expectations heading into the new campaign compared to this time a year ago.
A Big 12 title and admirable showing in the College Football Playoff will do just that - but are the Sun Devils in position to replicate what they did in year two under Kenny Dillingham?
That question isn't necessarily cut-and-dry - some in the world of college football remain bullish on the team that returns a vast majority of 2024 production, while others remain skeptical.
ESPN analytics are a bit of both - while Arizona State is one of the teams with a relatively realistic chance to make it back into the tournament, they are only given a 16.2% chance to actually do that at the moment.
The Sun Devils are currently one of 32 teams in college football with a 'fighting chance' to make the CFP, but Dillingham's team is only ranked 24 out of the crop.
ESPN college football analyst Heather Dinich believes that the team is not receiving due respect from the metrics - explaining why below.
"Where's the computer love for the defending Big 12 champs?! The Sun Devils return 79% of last year's production, according to ESPN's Bill Connelly. This is a team that should start the season on the bubble of the bracket -- not the top 25. Quarterback Sam Leavitt and receiver Jordyn Tyson are potential first-round NFL draft picks, and 10 starters return from a defense that led the league in run defense (112.9 yards) and was No. 3 in scoring defense (22.6 points)."
The belief in the Sun Devils is sound - it's entirely reasonable to believe that the 2025 team is even better due to the marked improvements made in the depth department, along with expected progression from stars
The fact that the defensive and offensive sides of the ball have potential to be equally strong is another reason to believe in the ability to repeat last season, along with the strong coaching across the board.
The first opportunity to see the 2025 Sun Devils in game action is Saturday, August 30 when Northern Arizona comes down to Tempe - that is exactly four weeks from today.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!