3 Underrated Arizona State Seniors
It is now 99 days out from the 2025 Arizona State football squad kicking off the season against Northern Arizona on August 30 - and the hype has reached a fever pitch in recent months.
The Sun Devils entered the 2024 season seen as the worst team in the Big 12 in what was also their debut season in the league - Kenny Dillingham's program defied expectations in historic fashion, as they only lost two conference game en route to a championship.
The 2025 season will inevitably begin with substantially more hype compared to last season, as there are many facets of the program to be thrilled about at this juncture.
While underclassmen Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson headline what could be the most talented roster in the conference, there are several upperclassmen - seniors in particular - that contribute to what could be a top 10 team in the preseason AP poll.
Three slept on seniors on the Sun Devil roster below:
Chamon Metayer
Metayer was given the difficult task of taking the mantle of starting TE from two-year Sun Devil Jalin Conyers.
The Cincinnati transfer delivered - securing the same amount of touchdown grabs as Conyers in half the time with the program.
The senior will continue to figure in as a security blanket for Leavitt in the short game - watch for another productive season in 2025.
Prince Dorbah
Dorbah is a wildly talented edge rusher that simply didn't receive opportunity when at the University of Texas - his two-year career at ASU is split by a very productive 2023 season and last season being shrouded by injury.
The Dallas native will receive one more year of eligibility this season - and he will look to bolster a pass rush unit that was perhaps the weakest spot of Brian Ward's defense in the Sun Devils' 11-3 season.
Elijah O'Neal
The 6-foot-3 defensive lineman has been an overlooked player on the defense over the last two seasons.
O'Neal has totaled 40 tackles and five passes defensed, along with four and a half sacks - his stronger season coming in the College Football Playoff campaign.
O'Neal looks to be one of many talented pieces on a defensive front that could be the best in the Big 12.
