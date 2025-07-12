Arizona State Dealt Unfortunate Recruiting News
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been looking to land the best of the best prospects at a plethora of different positions.
They haven't landed many players as of recent, and have some spots that need to be filled soon. Luckily for them, they have landed some of the most important positions. This includes the QB position where we find the very talented prospect Jake Fette. Fette is one of the longer lasting commits in the class, and has remained at the top of the class for a very long time.
They have also landed their running back commit, Cardae Mack. Another recruit who has been committed for multiple months. Mack is one of the highest-rated commits in the class. Mack is a very great additiona nd fills the need of a much needed position.
The Sun Devils also have the commitment of Waco, Texas high school football star Ronald "Ro" Derrick. Derrick is one of the better players on the defensive line who was on their recruiting board. Derrick has plenty of talent but unlike the talented recruits mentioned before him, he doesn't fill the full picture at his position. He is the lone commit on the defensive line for the Sun Devils, which simply won't cut it for them.
They need to land another defensive lineman, and they need to do it fast. They have many talented prospects on their board, but they have hit an unfortunate trend of missing on players at the position. This has been terrible for tghe Sun Devils, who simply can't catch a break.
One of the Sun Devils targets at the position came off the board. That target being very talented prospect from the state of Oklahoma, Jae'Lin Battle. Battle is the 7th highest-rated player in the state of Oklahoma, according to 247Sports, who also has him listed as a three-star.
The recruiting service has listed him as the 60th ranked prospect on the defensive line. He was set to make his decision for Saturday's stretch of commitments, but unfortunately for the Sun Devils, they were not the choice of school for him. The Sun Devils will go back to the drawing board to find who could be next, but the talented prospect will be on his way to a great program and school that made him a priority in his recruitment.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.