EXCLUSIVE: Deshawn Laporte Details His Sun Devils' Recruitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to break through the thick ice of the 2027 recruiting class, as their success with many of the top 2027 recruits has started to shine through, especially after the June 15th contact start period.
One of the players that they have started to offer is 2027 Deshawn Laporte. Laporte is a three-star athlete/quarterback from Burbank High School in Burbank, California. He is a 5-foot-10, 140-pound player according to Rivals. Laporte currently holds offers from many schools, including the Michigan State Spartans, Arizona State Sun Devils, Ole Miss Rebels, and many others.
The quarterback from Burbank caught up with Arizona State to detail his current offer and more as he goes in-depth about his current recruitment as a whole.
"Being offered to play at Arizona State is a blessing," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The talented recruit is hopeful to build a relationship with not just one coach, but all of the coaches.
"Really, all the coaches I would love to have a relationship with, it's not one coach I wouldn't want a relationship with at ASU."
The talented recruit has already visited the Arizona State Sun Devils program. Will he take a return visit in the future?
"Yes, I plan to get down to Arizona State more iIwas just there in January love it down there."
There are some schools that have started to stand out, including the Arizona State Sun Devils, who he would detail more about.
"Arizona State is standing out right now because they're not far from home, and I love the atmosphere down there."
Many things can come to mind when a recruit thinks of the Sun Devils. For the Burbank High School athlete, something in specific comes to mind.
"When I think of ASU, I think of the fork and all my people that played or play there currently," the talented Sun Devils prospect stated.
He left off with a message to the fans, confirming his statement that the Arizona State Sun Devils are a top school in his current recruitment.
"The Sun Devils stand high in my recruiting. I would love to get down there more and be more in touch with the staff and coaches #forkup"
