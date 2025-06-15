Arizona State Football Makes Pair of 2027 Offers
The Arizona State football program continues to make moves.
While Kenny Dillingham and staff are currently focused on managing a team that will look to repeat as Big 12 champions in 2025 while also maintaining a 2026 recruiting class that ranks within the top 15 of the country according to the consensus - they are also looking ahead to 2027.
The program offered two three star players in the 2027 class early on Sunday morning on the East Coast - safety Rontrae “Shark” Carter out of Louisiana and cornerback Greedy (Karnell) James Jr. out of Texas.
While Arizona State is currently focused on recruiting in-state, Texas has also become a huge point of emphasis to target as well - eight commits from the 2026 class are Texas products.
The coaching staff has left lasting impressions on countless recruits and transfers - so it's easy to believe that the momentum that has been built by Dillingham's staff is sustainable long term.
ASU defensive lineman Zac Swanson confirmed as much when discussing the coaching staff on a recent podcast.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
The next massive steps the coaching staff is set to take include offering in-state 2027 prospects 'golden tickets' to make it be known that they are priorities - and to secure a visit with 2026 Brophy Prep wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald ahead of his commitment date on July 5.
Read more about the early push the program is making for local prospects in the 2027 class here, along with a talk with a high-level prospect that is considering the Sun Devil program from our own Caleb Sisk here.
Please let us know your thoughts on these early 2027 recruiting moves when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.