EXCLUSIVE: Sun Devils' Commit Cardae Mack Details Final Prep Season
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been building what looks to be another successful class. Sure, some work needs to be done, but that is typical for teams at this point in the recruiting cycle.
The Sun Devils have landed many different prospects in the class, and they have a total of 18 commits. What makes this group special is the fact that nearly all of their commits were at the top of their recruiting board.
One of the players who was at the top of their board is Cardae Mack. Mack is a very talented running back from Atascocita High School. He is one of the better running backs in the nation and brings what any college coach would be looking for in a running back. He is entering his final season with Atascocita, and recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his goals and his preparation.
"The preparation started after we lost in the playoffs. I want to go out with a bang for my senior year," the talented Arizona State Sun Devils running back commit stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his preparation for this upcoming season.
He has set some goals for himself, but one goal has been set as a primary goal for the Arizona State running back commit. He went into detail with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Exceed over 2,000 rushing yards this year and win it all."
The talented running back has hopes of going to practice and making a difference. This is where his team goals kick in.
"My team's goal is to go to practice and win each day so that we can win the game that week, one week at a time."
There is something the Sun Devils commit wants to work on and improve from last season to this season. He explained more in the interview.
"Making sure I’m finishing all the runs and keeping respect for the game."
Finally, the talented commit for the Arizona State Sun Devils discussed what would make him view his upcoming season a success. As one can imagine what the running back had to say, it is obvious he wants to go win football game.
"Doing something no group has done at Atascocita, and that’s win a state championship."
