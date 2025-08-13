Can Arizona State Do Enough to Land Jaxsen Stokes?
Can The Arizona State Sun Devils Do Enough To Land Jaxsen Stokes Down The Line?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been holding their part to the recruiting process in the 2027 recruiting class. This has been a large part of their focus in the recruiting cycle, as they have been looking to land prospects in the 2027 class more so than any class, as a large majority of the guys they are going to land in the 2026 recruiting class has already announced their commitments.
They will still target players in the 2026 recruiting class, but with there being little to no more guys left that they are targeting being uncommitted, they will now turn their focus to the 2027 class.
On their recruiting board is 2027 running back Jaxsen Stokes. Stokes is one of the better players in the state of California, as he has built up his high school resume thus far at Sierra Canyon High School. The Sun Devils have been targeting the talented recruit for quite some time now, and have hopes of landing him.
There seem to be three teams that are standing out for him at this time, heavily, in my opinion, with others also standing out. Tennessee, UCLA, and Arizona State have been doing their thing in his recruitment.
He detailed all of the schools with National Recruiting Reporter On SI's Caleb Sisk.
Tennessee Quote
"My latest thoughts on the Tennessee program are great. I think they are a historical program with a lot of history, and continue to build on it. And in the SEC, it just means more for the people and the fans. I believe they will continue to thrive and be a playoff contender every year."
UCLA Quote
"The offer from UCLA means everything. I remember going to games when I was younger and just imagining myself being in that. Getting an opportunity to stay local is very important to me. At a school like UCLA they have everything to be successful."
Arizona State Quote
"It means a lot to be offered by Arizona State. As a kid on the West Coast, it is a prominent program that has recently started to climb to the ranks of playoff contention A program like ASU is not too far has my attention just as much as other schools, and I will not leave them out of the conversation."
The Sun Devils are absolutely in play here, and I would be shocked if the talented running back didn't take an official visit later down the line, which ultimately gives the Sun Devils a chance to win it all.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!