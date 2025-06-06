EXCLUSIVE: Sun Devils' Commit Hayden Vercher Sounds Off on Commitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils currently have one of the strongest classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle thus far, as they currently sit at 14 commits in the class. One of their commits in the class thus far is Hayden Vercher.
Vercher is a four-star tight end who has been committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils since February 2nd. Vercher has also already taken his official visit to Arizona State and recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail where he is at with his commitment to the Sun Devils and their football program as one of the highest-rated commits at this time.
"It’s exciting being an Arizona State commit," Vercher said to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "I can’t wait to enroll and be part of the Sun Devil community. I’m looking forward to going back to watch some of the home games," the commit confirmed.
The class is going extremely well, and has even caught the attention of their tight end commit.
"I think the Sun Devils have picked up some great recruits and are doing amazing at getting the commits. The coaches and staff really know what they are doing and stay connected to the guys they want on the team, and that’s the reason I think they have more commits than other teams."
The commits in the class have already started to build a relationship with each other, as they are even trying to take a game day visit together this season to help build their connection even more before enrolling.
"I connected well with the recruits who were on the official visit with me. We stay in touch, and we are trying to get together to watch a home game."
Peer recruiting is a big thing for the Sun Devils, as this is one of the most effective ways of helping your school out before reaching campus. That is exactly what Vercher is doing.
"I’m mostly peer recruiting the guys from the official visit who haven’t committed anywhere yet. They know what’s up."
Vercher is locked in with the Arizona State Sun Devils as he confirms to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI that he will not take any other visits.
"I will not be making any other visits - I’m 100% committed. When I committed, Coach Mohns talked to me about the fact that if I committed to them, they’d commit to me, and I appreciate that, so I wouldn’t disrespect that relationship by visiting other schools."
Vercher is hopeful to find a way to reach the field early, and he is preparing for the moment, as he looks to be ready quickly in the system.
"Just know I’m working in the weight room and on my skills so I can come in ready. I want to contribute to the team, so I’m locked in."
