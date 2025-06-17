EXCLUSIVE: 5-Star Tight End Talks Arizona State And More
The Arizona State Sun Devils are not shy of targeting the best prospects in the country, as it goes to show with their purpose in targeting Ahmad Hudson. Hudson is a five-star tight end from Ruston High School in the state of Louisiana. Hudson is the host of many offers, including the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the LSU Tigers, and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Ruston five-star has even received an evaluation from Gabe Brooks on 247Sports. Here is what Brooks had to say about the two-sport athlete.
"Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end. Highly instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size. Encouraging sophomore season context in regards to catch-window maximization via height/length/athleticism combination. Knows how to go get it and possesses the physical tools and explosiveness to do so. Particularly impressive second-jump athleticism on the basketball court that should translate to ball-winning ability in pads. Played varsity as a freshman, but sophomore season featured breakout productivity. Also revealed a convicted blocker who simply needs to clean up technique. Early in the 2027 process, looks like one of the highest-ceiling pass catchers in the country."
Hudson recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his current recruitment and more.
"It feels good you know they have a pretty good program and I love it," Hudson stated.
The talented recruit has talked with many of the staff members including Isaiah Williams.
"The recruiter, Isaiah Williams, is the one I’m talking to most just to get to know me and get me out there sometime."
The talented recruit will be visiting, but the question is when?
"Yes I do plan on visiting I just don’t know when."
There are many schools that have started to stand out. He broke down his current recruitment.
"LSU, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and a few others, and those are the schools that the basketball team has offered or that likely will be."
What comes to mind when the Ruston High School five-star thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"I think of heat and fun because I heard it’s never really cold out there, and I don’t really like the cold, but I’ll accept it, so that’s good for me," the tight end said.
One big thing is the communication. This has been something the Sun Devils has done well thus far.
"They are one of my top schools for sure because of communication and that’s a big thing for me."
Please let us know your thoughts on this story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.