EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Herrera Confirms Arizona State Is At The Top
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to sort through the 2027 recruits that they have offered, including one of the top 2027 recruits who has yet to be ranked. That recruit is 2027 offensive tackle Alexander "Big Country" Herrera. Herrera holds offers from many programs, such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the TCU Horned Frogs, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
In a recent article with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI, the talented recruit would detail his current recruitment, along with talking specifically about the Arizona State Sun Devils and what the offer means to him and his recruitment.
"It is an honor to receive an offer from such an amazing football program and school," the Arizona State Sun Devils target confirmed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The talented already has a few coaches in mind that he is hopeful to build a relationship with throughout his recruitment. He provides the names.
"Coach Saga Tuitele and coach Ty Barret because they will be the ones coaching me on the line."
The talented recruit will be taking visits to certain programs, and already has started to look into the schools that will be gaining an official visit from him. Luckily for the Arizona State Sun Devils, they will be getting "Big Country" on an official visit.
"I will be taking an official visit whenever I am eligible to do so! I love everything about Arizona State!"
There are many schools that have started to break away from the pack. This includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
"Nebraska, OSU, TCU, SMU, and Texas Tech are all standing out the most! They all have great football programs and education programs!"
"Big Country" started talking about what being a Sun Devil could mean and what comes to mind as he confirmed that the Sun Devils are also a team that is starting to break away from the pack.
"Being a Sun Devil comes to mind! Arizona State is without a doubt one of the schools at the top of my list currently!"
Finally, he would discuss how the Sun Devils are at the top of his list.
"I have an amazing relationship with the coaches, and they have had nothing but positive feedback on everything I do; they are at the top of my list!"
Please let us know your thoughts on this article when you follow our Facebook page when you click right here.