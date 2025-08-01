Who Is Arizona State Battling for Viliami Moala?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been one of the better players in the nation when it comes to playing the game of recruiting.
They have landed many of their top targets at the tip top of their recruiting board. This includes players on both the offensive and defensive side of the football. They have landed players at both the offensive and defensive line, which has been a huge target for the Sun Devils in this class.
One of the players that they have landed on the offensive line is Marques Uini. Uini is committed to the Sun Devils from the state of Texas and has been a long time commit for the Sun Devils. he has plenty more players he has brought with him, as he detailed how he feels good about the class and where it is at.
This is something he has detailed heavily in the past with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"I feel like this class is shaping up to be something serious. We’ve got a lot of guys who are not only talented on the field, but they’re also locked in mentally and bring leadership, passion, and that “dog” mentality that coaches are looking for. I think ASU is doing a great job, not just grabbing stars, but grabbing the right players. You can tell the staff is being strategic with who they’re bringing in; it’s all about fit, character, and who wants to truly elevate the program. We’re building something real, and we’ve got the pieces to make noise in the Pac-12 and beyond."
One of the players they have landed on the defensive line is Ronald Derrick, who is also from the state of Texas. He has been one of the better commits on the defensive side of the football for the Sun Devils.
He discussed his commitment in the past.
"Definitely the direction Arizona State is heading played a factor, but also the overall culture and love I felt from the staff, players, and community," the Arizona State Sun Devils commit stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI when talking about the reason why he committed to the Sun Devils.
They will be hopeful to make another big splash in the 2026 class with Arizona State having a chance to land Viliami Moala, who is a former commit for the Oregon Ducks. They will have to battle the Arizona Wildcats, the UCLA Bruins, and the North Carolina Tar Heels, with more teams for the prospect for him, as he is set to commit on Friday.
Please follow us when you click right here!