EXCLUSIVE: Mike Taylor Details The Latest Surrounding Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been on a mission to recruit the best of the best, which is exactly what thye did when they were targeting some of the best underclassmen in the country.
One of the players they have been targeting is Mike Taylor. Taylor is a 2028 tight end from the state of Nevada and has received tons of early attention in his recruitment. He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his recruitment.
"I think Arizona State’s got something good going on. It feels like a place that’s building something, so I’m definitely watching to see how they keep developing," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his recent thoughts on the Arizona State Sun Devils.
He would then detail some of the coaches he would love to hear from on the recruiting trail, as he is becoming more of a priority for schools.
"At Arizona State, I’d say I’m looking forward to hearing from Coach Brian Ward and Coach Diron Reynolds. They’ve got a good vibe, and I like what they’re building on defense. Nationally, coaches like Dan Lanning, Kalen DeBoer, Kirby Smart, Ryan Day, and Brian Kelly are guys doing big things, and it’d be cool to have conversations with programs like that down the line," the talented recruit confirmed.
Will the prospect be visiting the Sun Devils?
"Yeah, I’m planning to get out to an Arizona State game this season. I want to see the atmosphere in person and get a feel for the energy out there."
The talented prospect has been on a roll when it comes to picking up offers. He detailed the latest in his recruitment, as he picked up a pair of offers.
"Lately, I’ve been blessed to pick up offers from Oregon and Oregon State, which is big for me. I’m just taking everything in right now, staying locked in on getting better, and keeping my options open. I’m just trusting the process and seeing where things go."
The talented recruit would leave off with a message about what is next for him in his recruitment and his high school career.
"What’s next for me is just continuing to make plays and put it all on film. I want to show why I can be one of the top recruits in the country. Right now, it’s about staying locked in, improving every day, and letting my game speak for itself."
