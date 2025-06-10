EXCLUSIVE: Tristan Willis Details Being Recruited By Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been on a roll recently, as the June 15th date quickly approaches. On June 15th, schools will be able to begin talking with the class of 2027, as we will see this start to ramp up for programs across the country.
One of the players to have already received his offer is Tristan Willis. Willis is a Shadow Creek running back who holds offers from schools like Arizona State, Illinois, and Kansas.
Willis recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his current recruitment and more.
"Being offered by Arizona State means everything to me," Willis stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "It shows that all the hard work I’ve been putting in, the long days, early mornings, the grind on and off the field, it’s finally paying off. Getting that offer felt amazing, like I’m one step closer to making my dreams a reality. It’s a blessing to be recognized by a program like ASU, and it motivates me to keep pushing."
While many recruits are hopeful to build a relationship with an individual coach, the talented prospect is hopeful to build a relationship with the staff as a whole.
"I want to get to know all the coaches at Arizona State, because building a strong connection with the whole staff is important to me. But I definitely have my eyes on the running back coach, the offensive coordinator, and the head coach. As a running back, those are the main people who’ll be guiding my development, helping me grow in the system, and putting me in the best position to succeed on and off the field. Having that connection early can really build trust and make it feel like home."
Visiting can be make or break for certain recruits, and luckily for the Sun Devils, the 2027 running back is hopeful to visit soon.
"I definitely plan on visiting Arizona State soon. I feel like it’s important to get a real vibe of the campus, the environment, and the people there. Seeing it in person helps me figure out if it’s the right fit for me. I don’t have an exact date locked in yet, but a visit is definitely coming in the near future."
There are many schools who have already started to standout aside from the Sun Devils. He explains why each school is standing out thus far.
"Right now, a few schools are really standing out to me:
•TCU – Their coaching staff has been super welcoming and genuine since day one.
•Arizona – I’ve got a great relationship with the coaching staff there.
•SMU – The environment is strong, and it feels like a place built on support and energy.
•Illinois – I love the culture there, and I’ve built a great relationship with the running backs coach.
•Wisconsin – They’ve produced some of the best running backs in the country, and that history speaks for itself.
•Tulsa – I’ve got a lot of family in Oklahoma, so it feels close to home.
•Texas State – I respect their coaching staff and what they’re building culture-wise.
•Texas Tech – I really like the environment there, too. It feels competitive and exciting."
Many things come to mind for the talented running back from Shadow Creek High School when he thinks of Arizona State. This includes the Big 12 championship.
"When I think of Arizona State, I think of Big 12 champions, a program that’s been winning and is clearly on the rise. It shows they’re building something strong and competitive. I also think of family, because I’ve got people in Oklahoma, so being at ASU would still keep me close to loved ones. That means a lot to me, knowing I’d have that support system nearby while still chasing my goals."
