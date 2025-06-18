EXCLUSIVE: Troy Roberts Details His Arizona State Opportunity
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many things going for them thus far in the world of recruiting. Whether it is dominating the 2026 circuit or making a name for themself in the 2027 class early on, they have found themself in conversation with many of the top names in the class.
This includes the 2027 wide receiver prospect by the name Troy Roberts. Roberts is a three-star wide receiver from Yorba Linda High School in Yorba Linda, California.
Roberts currently holds offers from just Arizona State according to 247Sports, but that is a great thing, because they jumped on his recruitment early, and will give them an advantage early. Roberts received his offer on May 5th and he has the chance to gain more offers very quickly.
Roberts recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his offer and more.
"It’s pretty special to be offered by Arizona State because I have tons of family out there, and I am very grateful for them looking at me," the 2027 wide receiver prospect stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The talented recruit is looking forward to being able to meet a specific coach on the staff, and arguably the most known figure on the staff.
"I personally can’t wait to meet Coach (Kenny) Dillingham (Head Football Coach), because I feel he will make me work harder and make me the best version of myself."
The talented prospect is hopeful he can visit.
"As of yet, I don’t have plans to visit. However, in the future, I would love to go check out the campus and meet teammates."
There are many schools that have began to stand out. This includes the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"Right now, some Ivy League schools are standing out to me because of academics, and of course, Arizona State because of the offer and all that comes with ASU."
There are many things that can come to mind when a prospect thinks of a school, including what the hard work of the program looks like. This comes to mind when Roberts thinks of the Sun Devils.
"When I think of ASU, I think of hard work, dedication, and commitment. Also, I think of the atmosphere around the school and around the city."
The program as a whole is a top school spot. He details more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Currently, the Sun Devils stand pretty high on my list, being one of only a couple of schools showing interest, also due to the environment and how close it is to my hometown."
