Sam Leavitt Remains Among Top QBs in College Football
Sam Leavitt has become one of the most tantalizing talents in college football over the last year - the astronomical rise began after transferring to Arizona State in December 2023 and has lead to an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
The Oregon native enjoyed a best-case scenario freshman season as a redshirt freshman in Tempe - as he soundly defeated returning starting QB Jaden Rashada in spring camp before starting the season on an undeniably high note against Wyoming.
The end result of the season included 24 passing touchdowns and just six interceptions, all while flexing his muscles as a dual threat signal caller.
The season that was in 2024 set the foundation when it comes to what to expect in 2025, and it appears that many across the college football world are buying stock in Leavitt as one of the best players in the country - let alone the Big 12, with the Sun Devil frequently being tabbed in Heisman Trophy discussions ahead of the start of the season.
Barstool Sports pundit Brandon Walker named his top 10 quarterbacks in the country heading into the new year - Leavitt landed inside of the top five here.
The complete top 10:
1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
3. Drew Allar, Penn State
4. Leavitt
5. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
6. Arch Manning, Texas
7. DJ Lagway, Florida
8. John Mateer, Oklahoma
9. Luke Altmyer, Illinois
10. Haynes King, Georgia Tech
Leavitt fully understands the expectations that surround both him and the team as a whole - opting to fully embrace the new role as the leader of the program instead of backing down.
“Under that stage, commanding an offense, things along those lines. So now the fact that that’s the base, it’s just going to be an ascending trajectory from there and just all the guys who are going to be bought into me and listen to me when I say things and the checks that I’m going to get to and command of the offense. I’m really excited just to run the show.”
