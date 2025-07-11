Ranking 2024 Sam Leavitt Performances: #1 Iowa State
Sam Leavitt is a potential Heisman Trophy candidate and is the definite face of Arizona State football with just over seven weeks away from the season opener on August 30.
The redshirt sophomore is heading into the season coming off of numerous high-level showings to end the 2024 season that shaped who he is perceived to be at the moment.
Perhaps the most glaring example of Leavitt's elite ceiling was the near-spotless performance against Iowa State in the Big 12 title game - with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.
How the victory over the Cyclones transpired:
Leavitt connected with Melquan Stovall for 22 yards and ran for seven yards in an opening drive that ended in a field goal - Cam Skattebo did some heavy lifting as well.
The star playmaker connected with Chamon Metayer on a five yard gain, Stovall for another 63 yards - and finished the drive off with a three yard touchdown rush to retake a 10-7 lead.
Arizona State retook the lead once again early in the second quarter - Leavitt completed a nine yard pass to Kyson Brown and ran for another 14 before Skattebo scored a touchdown to change the score to 17-10.
Leavitt continued to use his rushing ability to the advantage of the offense - a 12 yard run set up another Skattebo score that put the Sun Devils up 24-10 at halftime.
An opening drive Iowa State fumble resulted in another Arizona State touchdown - Leavitt connected with Xavier Guillory to extend the lead to 31-10.
The next two touchdowns were once again catalyzed by Leavitt - the first scoring drive was a 21 yard touchdown to Guillory.
The final scoring drive of the game ended in a 33 yard score to Skattebo - the Sun Devils eventually won 45-19.
Leavitt put forward a near-perfect game of 12-17 for 219 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 33 rushing yards along with a score via the ground.
The victory sealed Arizona State's spot in the College Football Playoff and was even more impressive due to the absence of Jordyn Tyson.
Read more on what coach Dillingham had to say during his time with media on Tuesday here, and on how senior linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu can be a key contributor to the Sun Devil defense here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Leavitt's best performance of the season when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.