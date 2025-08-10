Arizona State Freshman Speaks on What Fans Should Expect
Kenny Dillingham has been a phenomenal steward of the transfer portal for the most part ever since taking over as head coach of the Arizona State football program.
Dillingham has struck gold in the form of Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, Clayton Smith, and numerous other players in the last two-plus seasons.
There is one transfer in particular that was part of this season's class that possesses a ceiling that is conspicuously high.
Freshman's Perspective
That would be redshirt freshman Jaren Hamilton - who transferred to Arizona State in December after two seasons of playing sparingly in Tuscaloosa.
Hamilton was expected to be something of a wild card in Marcus Arroyo's offense, akin to what Xavier Guillory provided in 2023 and 2024.
The speedster has completely defied expectations during both spring and fall camp.
Hamilton has shown an incredible release off of the line of scrimmage, nifty route running ability, and better-than-expected hands. It appears as if he could be much more than just a downfield threat.
Hamilton scored the game-ending touchdown in Saturday's Maroon and Gold scrimmage at Camp Tontozona - capping off what has been an incredibly formidable two weeks of practice to this point.
Hamilton spoke on what Sun Devil fans should expect of him once the season gets into full swing after yet another impressive showcase of his talent on Saturday:
"I bring a lot of electricity, a lot of charisma, and when I'm on that field - anything is possible."
Hamilton is joining a deep room where ample competition is underway to secure snaps behind unquestioned top option Jordyn Tyson.
The options WR coach Hines Ward, Arroyo, and Dillingham have are a far-cry from last season. Malik McClain will be available for a full season this time around. Jalen Moss is as reliable as they come as a possession receiver. Zechariah Sample has been another standout during this period and could garner playing time. Noble Johnson brings pedigree in his own right - hailing from Clemson previously.
Ultimately, no one in the group outside of Tyson has a ceiling as high as Hamilton - and that very well may show over the course of 2025.
