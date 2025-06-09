3 Under the Radar Arizona State Football Players
Arizona State football is now shooting to rise up the ranks of prominence in the college game after years of falling short under various head coaches.
Kenny Dillingham has done nothing short of a phenomenal job in rebuilding a roster that was in limbo after a 2023 season in which the program went 3-9 in year one in the role.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, Kanye Udoh, Keyshaun Elliott, and other top-end starters receive a bulk of the credit for the success - but there are players scattered throughout the roster that can contribute on a whim this season.
Depth has become a paramount focus of Dillingham's coaching staff, and those goals have largely been reached.
Three players that can contribute to winning football in Tempe this fall that don't necessarily receive requisite attention:
Raleek Brown
Brown enters year two in Tempe in a crowded backfield that includes Army transfer Kanye Udoh and returning junior Kyson Brown.
Regardless, the former USC back brings five-star pedigree to the room and could serve as an awesome change-of-pace back in Marcus Arroyo's sytem.
Brown could prove to be an x-factor in an Arizona State offense that features even more talent compared to the previous rendition.
Nyland Green
Green - a cornerback transfer from Purdue - brings five star pedigree to the table in Tempe as well.
The former Georgia commit has struggled due to various factors thus far in his collegiate career, but possesses all of the talent to be a top tier starter in the Big 12.
Expect DB coach Bryan Carrington to get the most out of Green - the latter could be a true difference maker in his senior season.
Myles "Ghost" Rowser
Rowser frequently gets lost in the fray of an extremely talented DB room that also employs Keith Abney II and Xavion Alford.
Rowser put up 98 total tackles, broke up five passes, and secured 3.5 tackles for loss after transferring to Tempe from New Mexico State.
Rowser is a great player and doesn't have to earn a spot in the defensive rotation, but there is another level he can reach that would result in an elite Sun Devil defense.
