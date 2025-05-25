Who is the Best QB in the Big 12?
Arizona State Sun Devil football is now less than 100 days away.
With that, it's the time of year to curate projections, predictions, and everything in between - this is no different.
The Big 12 projects to be an improved conference in 2025 - that includes considerations that the conference could be among the best when it comes to quarterback play.
How does the conference ultimately stack up when it comes to how good each starting quarterback is going into the season?
For the simplicity of this exercise, teams that do not have a clear starting player at the position will not be included - Oklahoma State, UCF, and West Virginia.
13. Devon Dampier, Utah
Dampier could be the most volatile player on this list - the New Mexico transfer proved to be electrifying in 2024, but has some room to grow as a passer.
12. Connor Weigman, Houston
Weigman struggled with injury and inconsistent on-field production when at Texas A&M, but the former five star recruit could bounce back with new scenery.
11. Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati
Sorsby was quite productive in the 2024 season, but the Big 12 is chalk full of great quarterbacks - so the Bearcats signal caller ranks a bit lower.
10. Noah Fifita, Arizona
Fifita struggled for a pair part of the 2024 season, but the talent is still present - let's see if the Wildcat can bounce back.
9. Behren Morton, Texas Tech
Morton was fairly effective as the Red Raiders' primary starter last season, but doesn;t quite have the track record or talent of those higher.
8. Jake Retzlaff, Brigham Young
Retzlaff carved out a quality campaign for a Cougar team that boasted a double digit victory season, but some concerns remain as to the signal caller's play in clutch moments.
7. Kaidon Salter, Colorado
Salter likely won't replicate what Shedeur Sanders brought to the table, but the quarterback is talented and built up a successful career for group of five power Liberty.
6. Rocco Becht, Iowa State
5. Jalon Daniels, Kansas
4. Avery Johnson, Kansas State
Becht, Daniels, and Johnson place in the same tier - all three are equally talented yet face questions regarding various things.
3. Josh Hoover, Texas Christian
Hoover is a major reason why TCU could expand on a 9-4 season - the dynamic air-raid centric QB could compensate for a defense that faces serious concerns.
2. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
Robertson is perhaps the most 'pro looking' quarterback in the conference - 6'4" frame, rocket arm, stout pocket awareness. Baylor is a threat to win the conference, largely due to the second year starter.
1. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
Leavitt is frequently described as both a Heisman candidate and NFL draft prospect - now is time for the Sun Devil to truly back up the hype, but the 2024 season felt like a segue into reaching even higher highs.
Please let us know your thoughts on this ranking - and if Leavitt will remain at the top all season when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.