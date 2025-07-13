Discussing Future Arizona State Non-Conference Opponents
A constant critique surrounding the Arizona State football program over the years is that the non-conference schedules tend to be subpar compared to other power school programs.
Teams such as New Mexico State, Eastern Michigan, and Northern Arizona being constant fixtures on the pre-conference slate tend to not serve the Sun Devils well over the course of a season.
However, Arizona State is seeking to flip the script by scheduling a quartet of powerful SEC programs over the next eight years.
A brief overview of the arrangement moving forward:
Texas A&M (2026-27)
The Sun Devils will travel to College Station next season to face Mike Elko's squad before returning to Tempe in 2027.
The Aggies will presumably be a consistently strong squad moving forward - especially with as many as three seasons of eligibilty left from QB Marcel Reed.
Expect these to be tightly contested contests.
Florida (2028, 2031)
Arizona State is set to host the 2028 matchup with the Gators on September 16 - the future at head coach is currently uncertain in Gainesville, but the Florida program will continue to boast sizable resources no matter.
The Sun Devils travel to Gainesville in 2031 to cap off another marquee series with an SEC program.
LSU (2029-30)
LSU's future at head coach is uncertain as well - Brian Kelly has strong job security at the moment, but that can change in an instant.
The Tigers are set to host the first game on September 8, while the Sun Devils host on September 14 of the next season.
Louisiana State automatically becomes the most massive home game hosted by Arizona State since Notre Dame in 2014.
Texas (2032-33)
The matchup that everyone in the Sun Devil fanbase will be waiting for.
The 2024 Peach Bowl matchup might not come to fruition until Arizona State hosts the Longhorns on Septemer 11, 2032 - Steve Sarkisian should still be the head coach of the Texas program, but nothing is guaranteed.
Texas is the last SEC program that Arizona State has scheduled out - it doesn't feel like they will be the last.
The Sun Devil program is committed to upping the stakes and competition like never before.
Read more on Sam Leavitt being named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year ahead of the 2025 season here, as well as Leavitt, Jodyn Tyson, C.J. Fite, Xavion Alford, and Ben Coleman being named to preseason All-Big 12 honors here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the uptick in scheduling from the Arizona State program when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.