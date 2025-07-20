41 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
The much anticipated 2025 Arizona State season is now under six weeks from kicking off - Kenny Dillingham is set to open year three as head coach with a top 15 team in the nation and heightened expectations from a wildly successful 2024 campaign.
In honor of the 41 day mark until the season begins, Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player that has worn the number 41 jersey during their time with the program.
Phil Perrino (50)
Ronald Manning (52)
Jim Olenick (53-54)
John Helton (66)
Paul Ray Powell (67-68)
Kelcy Davidston (71)
Eddie Smith (73)
Tom Lee (74-75)
John Harris (76-77)
Harold Cephas (79-80)
Dale Walton (81-84)
Kevin McGill (86-87)
Mark Smith (88-89)
David Walsh (90-91)
Tony Jackson (92)
Sean Shepherd (93)
Brian DeAngelo (94)
Robert Nycz (95-97)
Aaron Winterswyk (98)
Solomon Bates (99)
Jimmy Verdon (00)
Greg Pieratt (01-02)
Antone Saulsberry (04, 06-07)
Shelly Lyons (08)
Cameron Kastl (09-10 O)
Anthony Jones (09 D)
Cameron Kastl (11)
Brock Haman (12)
Villiami Latu (13-14-15-16)
Tyler Johnson (18-19-20-21)
Zach Bowers (22)
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on his experience with the Sun Devil coaching staff and the incredible culture that has been built by Kenny Dillingham in recent seasons - which very well could raise intrigue amongst the Sun Devil faithful with just over seven weeks from the start of the new year.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
