Utah Is a Potential Threat to Arizona State in 2025
Arizona State is set to return 17 starting players from a 2024 Big 12 title winning team that nearly won a game in the College Football Playoff.
Now, the Sun Devils are facing the pressure as one of the favorites - if not the favorite - to win the conference yet again.
Kenny Dillingham could very well have the most talented squad in the Big 12 at his disposal, but nothing will come easy this season - as improved squads such as Texas Tech, Baylor, and even Texas Christian being lobbied as serious challengers for the conference crown.
Carter Bahns of CBS Sports has a different idea in terms of a team that could surprise - in the form of the Utah Utes, who were previously voted to win the conference before the start of last season.
More from Bahns below:
"The five wins Utah posted last season matched the fewest of its power conference era and snapped a bowl streak that dated back to 2014. Long story short: that's probably not happening again. There would be ample shock value in seeing a team go from below .500 to the playoff in the span of one year, but that is an attainable feat for a program that promises a major offensive upgrade with tantalizing dual-threat weapon Devon Dampier arriving to solve the Utes' devastating quarterback issues. The entire starting offensive line is back, too."
"Would anyone be surprised if the Utes dangled around the bowl eligibility threshold again? Probably not. But it's hard to bet against Kyle Whittingham when he has this many tools at his disposal."
Arizona State and Utah have been fierce competitors since the Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011 - the two programs seem to be constantly going back-and-forth on many fronts and the meeting on October 11 in Salt Lake City could bring more of the same.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham could be entering his final season as head coach of the program - his prowess for consistently building elite defenses comes in complete contrast of Dillingham's approach, but the two elite coaches should make for a congenial viewing in what could be a vital game for both teams.
Read more about the 2025 Utah football team here, and what the ceiling of the Sun Devil football program could be this season here.
Please let us know your thoughts on if Utah is a serious threat to Arizona State's quest to win another Big 12 in the 2025 season when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.