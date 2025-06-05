PFF: Former Arizona State QB Best Player in Draft Class
Arizona State football is now in a great spot, with head coach Kenny Dillingham seeking to lead the program to new heights in the Big 12 conference.
It wasn't always that way - and today's success reminds fans of what could have been years ago under better circumstances.
The biggest 'what-if' of them all?
None other than Jayden Daniels.
The former four star recruit was rated as the second best quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class, and stepped in as a day one starter.
Daniels displayed impressive connections with Brandon Aiyuk and Frank Darby alike, while leading the Sun Devils to a promising 8-5 season.
Then everything fell apart.
COVID-19, an offensive coordinator change from Rob Likens to Zak Hill, and numerous recruiting violations resulted in underwhelming seasons that eventually resulted in Daniels' departure to Louisiana State.
Daniels then proceeded to win the Heisman Trophy in 2023 behind 50 total touchdowns - and thus became the number two overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
The talented passer went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and took the Washington Commanders to within a game of a Super Bowl berth.
The historic rookie season has many re-assessing where Daniels stands in what could end up being an all-time great quarterback class.
Dalton Wasserman of PFF believes that the former Sun Devil would be the top overall pick in a re-draft - and rightfully so.
More from Wasserman below:
"Daniels’ historic rookie season earns him the top spot in a 2024 redraft. His 90.6 PFF overall grade tied Russell Wilson for the best by a qualified rookie quarterback in PFF history. He recorded an excellent 84.7 PFF passing grade while leading the NFL with a minuscule 1.5% turnover-worthy play rate. Daniels’ dual-threat abilities have put the Washington Commanders back on the map in short order."
Daniels was always seen as a wildly talented player during his time in Tempe, but the unfortunate circumstances mentioned before likely stunted potential growth - it still doesn't sit right with many fans that all it took was a change of scenery for the dual threat star to break out.
