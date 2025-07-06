Projecting Arizona State All-Big 12 Defense Selections
Arizona State is set to enter a new frontier in a few days - as Big 12 Media Days are being held in Frisco, Texas on July 8/9.
The Sun Devils are expected to have numerous players named to the All-Big 12 Preseason team on both sides of the ball behind a large volume of returning standout players.
ASU on SI names a handful of Sun Devil defenders that are worthy of being selected to the All-Conference teams.
DL C.J. Fite
Fite has as high of a ceiling as anyone on the Arizona State roster.
The junior DL finished as a second team All-Big 12 honor last season as the major enforcer on the line and a massive reason why the Sun Devil rushing defense ranked at the very top of the conference.
DL Elijah O'Neal
O'Neal recorded four sacks last season and has potential to be even more productive this season with more support behind the (hopeful) return of a healthy Prince Dorbah.
The 6'3" senior also produced five passes defensed and could take another step forward in year two playing in Tempe.
LB Keyshaun Elliott
Elliott recorded 65 tackles in year one as a starting linebacker on the Sun Devil defense after transferring from New Mexico State.
The well-rounded off-ball backer joins Jordan Crook in what is a standout duo for Brian Ward.
Expect Elliott to create even more chaos on multiple fronts this season - from run support to possibly creating turnovers.
S Xavion Alford
Alford is a shoe-in to be a preseason All-Big 12 selection after enjoying an extraordinary first season playing for Arizona State.
The former Texas and USC safety once again joins another standout in Myles 'Ghost' Rowser at the position, but Alford remains the leader of the secondary.
CB Keith Abney II
Abney II grew exceptionally as a sophomore behind more opportunities after not seeing much in 2023.
The Dallas native recorded nine passes defensed and three interceptions opposite of Javan Robinson across 13 appearances (Abney missed the Brigham Young game) - he is heading into 2025 as another piece of what should be an Arizona State defense that displays elite level production throughout the season
