62 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
Arizona State is set to begin the 2025 season in just over two months - when the perceived Big 12 conference favorites are set to face off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on August 30.
Kenny Dillingham is set to put forth his best roster yet in year three as head coach of the program - along with a coaching staff that is set to return in its entirety.
The team had a top five offense and defense in the Big 12 in 2024 - that is only expected to improve in the new season, as players such as Sam Leavitt are expected to make substantial jumps as players.
Now, ASU on SI takes a look at every player that has worn number 62 in the history of Sun Devil football in honor of the 62 day mark until kickoff - parentheses are the years played.
Allen Christenson (52)
Ralph Jenkins (53)
Michael Stanhoff (54)
Bart Jankans (55)
Phil Pastine (56)
Ken Clark (57)
Dennis Stanhoff (59)
Bob Widmer (61-62)
Sam Dempsey (64)
John Brown (65)
Mike Flemons (66)
John Robinson (67)
Ted Olivo (68-69, 71)
Harold Steele(72)
John Tyler (74-75)
Greg Blakes (78)
Dan Mackie (80-83)
Craig Lashley (84)
Randall McDaniel (85-87)
Mike Alexander (88)
Chris Lewis (89)
Craig Torosian (90)
Eric Ipock (91)
Ray Porter (96)
Brandon Rodd (04,06-07)
Evan Finkenberg (09-12-13)
Alexander Randle (20)
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke on how important the culture overhaul in Tempe has been for him earlier this offseason.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
