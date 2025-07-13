Correcting Arizona State College Football 26 Ratings: Defense
College Football 26 launched just mere days ago - and the Arizona State Sun Devils are amongst the highest rated teams in the game.
While the offense comes in at a 91 overall - tied for the best in the game - the defense lags a bit behind, but is still within the top 25 in the game.
Brian Ward's unit could be the deepest that the Sun Devil program has seen in many years - all three levels are almost equally talented as well.
With that being said, not all individual ratings were correct - here's a look at what some of the ratings of the best players on the defense should be.
Xavion Alford
Actual: 91
Corrected: 91
Alford is in a fair spot here. The second year Sun Devil was an incredibly active and productive piece of the defense, even to the point of arguably being the best player on the unit a season ago.
Keyshaun Elliott
Actual: 86
Corrected: 88
Elliott could be a bit underrated here.
The New Mexico State transfer enjoyed an incredibly productive season all-around with the Sun Devils in 2024, and has room to be even better this season alongside Jordan Crook.
C.J. Fite
Actual: 85
Corrected: 88
This hasn't been hammered down enough - Fite could have the highest ceiling in 2025 of anyone on the Arizona State roster.
The defensive tackle is entering his junior season with the potential to become a high-level NFL draft prospect and the best at the position to come through Tempe since Will Sutton.
Myles "Ghost" Rowser
Actual: 85
Corrected: 85
Rowser perfectly compliments Alford among the safety group - his aggressive, ball-hawking style created a handful of takeaways for the Sun Devils last season, and he could be a major beneficiary of a potentially improved secondary.
Clayton Smith
Actual: 84
Corrected: 82
This isn't a slight on Smith in any way - he is an absolute menace off of the left side of the line. However, it feels as if he would be more in-line with Prince Dorbah and Elijah O'Neal than anything - those two sit at 79 overall.
