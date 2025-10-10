Arizona State Star Downgraded on Injury Report
TEMPE -- Some shocking news has rocked Tempe and the Arizona State football program on Thursday night with the release of the second injury report ahead of Saturday night's game as mandated by the Big 12.
Sun Devil star quarterback Sam Leavitt is now listed as doubtful (unlikely) to play after previously being listed as probable in Wednesday's release.
Leavitt practiced on both Tuesday and Wednesday this week, as well as also meeting with media following the first practice of the week as he is typically scheduled to do.
This potential loss has seismic implications for the conference at-large - as Utah arguably held the advantage in the trenches already, even if the advantage isn't significant.
Arizona State on SI explores the potential fallout from this unfortunate development below.
What Leavitt's Loss Means For Arizona State
- Jeff Sims will step in as the starter barring an unforeseen improvement from Leavitt over the next pair of days - Sims started in last October's 24-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats, but the senior also has much experience as a starting quarterback and has appeared to be more comfortable in year two in Marcus Arroyo's offense.
- Expect an even heavier dosage of the run game now - Raleek Brown will lead the charge, while Kyson Brown's status remains in-the-air. Junior Kanye Udoh potentially will have the opportunity to have a role similar to what he did against Mississippi State in which he secured over 20 carries.
- Jordyn Tyson will be as prioritized as ever in the offense this week, as he is the most reliable target at all three levels of the field by a significant margin. Expect Tyson to be Sims' security blanket in various scenarios in the game.
- This battle will be even more predicated on field position than before, as the Utah defensive front is likely to face an offensive line that will test out different arrangements and will also likely square off with a quarterback that is making his first start in almost a year.
- Kenny Dillingham is now forced to re-approach the drawing board against one of the most proven tacticians in the sport in Kyle Whittingham.
- As for positive news regarding this week's game - nickelback Montana Warren was upgraded to probable after missing the previous two games and being listed as questionable on Wednesday.
Arizona State-Utah is set to kickoff at 7:15 P.M. Arizona time and will be broadcast on ESPN.
