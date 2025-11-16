All Sun Devils

Arizona State Stars Speak After Dramatic Win Over West Virginia

The Sun Devils improved to 7-3 after a tight victory over the Mountaineers.

Kevin Hicks

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) passes the ball around Iowa State Cyclones' linebacker Cael Brezina (9) during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) passes the ball around Iowa State Cyclones' linebacker Cael Brezina (9) during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona State stars Jeff Sims, Derek Eusebio, Jordan Crook, and Keith Abney II spoke to the media following each playing a key role in a 25-23 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

To watch the full press conference, view below.

Below is a partial transcript from the discussion with media.

Eusebio on Late-Game Preparedness

"I mean, coach Dilly puts us through a lot of close game scenarios at the off all camp. We're pretty much working on scenario every single day. So it's not like to prepare for it. We made me want to beat teams pretty badly. You know, we're ready for it. So we're not ever like we're not ever pushing in those moments. That's why we never see us waiver."

Abney on Game-Sealing Interception

"It felt amazing, man, just being able to make that play for my team, trusting with Coach ward to put me in position to make that play. It's crazy me and the quarterback made eye contact, like right before."

Crook on Goal-Line Stands

"Yeah, man. I mean, I mean, just, I would say, like, those type of players, like gold line plays like that, those mentality players, like, you know, saying when you're back against the wall, like this, I mean, this, see that they get in or they don't, like, you know. So it's, that's just a mentality thing. I mean, you know, we, I think everybody just bowled up on a few gold line stops. We had just played hard. I think I'll see that again at the end. Just, you know, come out there and just playing hard."

Crook On Team's Connectivity

Arizona State Sun Devils Albert Smith III (3) runs with the ball during a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 15, 2025. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Everybody been had college reps with, you know, with each other. So it's like, it's not like it's nothing new. You know, we had one guy go down and, you know, another guy come back in. That guy been taking ribs with, you know, with us too. So it's not like it's something new. Like I said, just going out there, and they were making sure we execute play fast and trust each other."

Sims on Program Mindset

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) passes the ball around Iowa State Cyclones' linebacker Cael Brezina (9) during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"One thing about us - we don't really worry about outside that all that stuff won't beat up, you know, and we don't really care. So we just focus on what we can do, what we can what we can work on, and how we work. I feel like we got a lot of trust in each other. And that's, that's the thing about the team, got a lot of belief in each other, so anything is possible."

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.