Arizona State Stars Speak After Dramatic Win Over West Virginia
Arizona State stars Jeff Sims, Derek Eusebio, Jordan Crook, and Keith Abney II spoke to the media following each playing a key role in a 25-23 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.
To watch the full press conference, view below.
Below is a partial transcript from the discussion with media.
Eusebio on Late-Game Preparedness
"I mean, coach Dilly puts us through a lot of close game scenarios at the off all camp. We're pretty much working on scenario every single day. So it's not like to prepare for it. We made me want to beat teams pretty badly. You know, we're ready for it. So we're not ever like we're not ever pushing in those moments. That's why we never see us waiver."
Abney on Game-Sealing Interception
"It felt amazing, man, just being able to make that play for my team, trusting with Coach ward to put me in position to make that play. It's crazy me and the quarterback made eye contact, like right before."
Crook on Goal-Line Stands
"Yeah, man. I mean, I mean, just, I would say, like, those type of players, like gold line plays like that, those mentality players, like, you know, saying when you're back against the wall, like this, I mean, this, see that they get in or they don't, like, you know. So it's, that's just a mentality thing. I mean, you know, we, I think everybody just bowled up on a few gold line stops. We had just played hard. I think I'll see that again at the end. Just, you know, come out there and just playing hard."
Crook On Team's Connectivity
"Everybody been had college reps with, you know, with each other. So it's like, it's not like it's nothing new. You know, we had one guy go down and, you know, another guy come back in. That guy been taking ribs with, you know, with us too. So it's not like it's something new. Like I said, just going out there, and they were making sure we execute play fast and trust each other."
Sims on Program Mindset
"One thing about us - we don't really worry about outside that all that stuff won't beat up, you know, and we don't really care. So we just focus on what we can do, what we can what we can work on, and how we work. I feel like we got a lot of trust in each other. And that's, that's the thing about the team, got a lot of belief in each other, so anything is possible."
