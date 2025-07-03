Swimming for the Sun: ASU’s Most Underrated Sports Program
With the excitement of the Arizona State Sun Devils' Football Team winning the Big Twelve, a sport has gotten lost in the mix. The Football Team was not the only ASU Program to win the Big 12 in its respective sport, as the Men's Swimming Team also achieved the same feat. This is an amazing accomplishment, so how did the Sun Devils swim to victory?
COACHING
Like with any sport, coaching is one of the most fundamental ingredients to success. The ASU Men's Swim and Dive Coach was Bob Bowman. Don't recognize the name, well, you might recognize one of the players he coached. That player is Michael Phelps
Yes, you read that right, Michael Phelps. The same Michael Phelps, who is often regarded as one of the best athletes of all time, ASU got him to coach.
First off, huge props to ASU for hiring Bowman! That was an excellent get by the Sun Devils. Bowman coached Phelps at the 2016 Rio Olympics and brought much experience to the coaching table. Like other experienced Head Coaches in other sports like current Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid, Former San Antonio Spurs HC Greg Poppivich, or current Rangers HC Bruce Bochy, Bowman is a process over results type of coach.
Bowman heavily emphasized the teamwork element of the game. This style of coaching becomes apparent while watching the ASU Swim team, where all the swimmers appear to be incredibly coordinated and fluid. Fluid is the word that came to mind while watching ASU Swim. Everything looks so smooth.
Bowman's efforts were also felt off of the field as ASU was able to land big recruit Léon Marchand. Marchand is from France and is an incredible athlete. He is very strong and has great form while swimming.
Unfortunately, Bowman left for the University of Texas, where he is going to coach for the Longhorns Swim and Dive Team. I wish Bowman the best of luck.
DEPTH CHART
The Sun Devils had superstars like Marchand, but also had some great depth players. There were also swimmers like Ilya Kharun, who is excellent at the butterfly and freestyle.
Where Marchand is more of a power swimmer, Kharun is more agile. Watching Kharun swim is fascinating, as he looks so natural in the water.
Additionally you also had Jonny Kulow, who is great at relay swimming. He is great at finishing races and has a clutch factor to his swimming technique.
THE FACILITY
Last but certainly not least, it is the area where the Sun Devils swim team trains. The Sun Devils call the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center. The Center is widely regarded as one of the best swimming facilities nationwide.
The Center features an Olympic-sized pool, which is ideal for training. It has been used for hosting several NCAA Diving championships and Pac-10 championship games.
The center was built in 1981 and cost $4 million. The Sun Devils have done a great job of upkeep on the center!
Overall, that is a great way to tie things together, as ASU has put a lot of care and attention into its swim program. From significant coaching hires, landing top recruits, or maintaining their facilities, the Sun Devils demonstrate that time and effort can pay off in a championship.
